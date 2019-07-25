|
|
|
Mrs Olive Wood, of Holmlea Care Home, Tibshelf, formerly of North Wingfield, has passed away at the care home, aged 97.
Born in Clay Cross and a lifelong local resident, Olive was a housewife.
Her interests included gardening and baking.
Olive was predeceased by her husband Samuel and leaves son Peter, daughter-in-law Susan, one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday July 26, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.50pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019