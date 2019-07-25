Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
14:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Olive Wood Notice
Mrs Olive Wood, of Holmlea Care Home, Tibshelf, formerly of North Wingfield, has passed away at the care home, aged 97.
Born in Clay Cross and a lifelong local resident, Olive was a housewife.
Her interests included gardening and baking.
Olive was predeceased by her husband Samuel and leaves son Peter, daughter-in-law Susan, one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday July 26, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.50pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019
