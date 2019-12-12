|
Mrs Olive Malpass Barlborough Mrs Olive Malpass, of Balborough, has passed away at Autumn Grange Nursing Home, Linden Road, Creswell, Worksop, aged 93.
Born at Mastin Moor and a lifelong local resident, Olive worked in Swallows, Chesterfield for a few years before her marriage and becoming a housewife for 73 years.
Her interests included dancing, baking, eating out, shopping, loved holidays in hotels where she could dance.
Olive was predeceased by her husband James William Malpass in 2003.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday December 18, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 13.30hrs.
Funeral enquiries to Wettons Funeral Services, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield (01246 232966).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019