Mrs Olive Johnson of Lower Pilsley has passed away at home, aged 72 .
Olive leaves her husband Mr Geoffrey Johnson, to whom she was a wonderful wife and best friend, daughters Elaine and Mandy, grandchildren Millie, Kayleigh and Jessica.
Born in Kirkby, Olive has been a local resident for 48 years. She worked as a care assistant.
Olive was interested in her family, friends, grandchildren and holidays, she was regarded as a lovely lady.
The funeral will take place on Friday, 15 February, at Mansfield Crematorium at 11.45am.
Funeral Directors : S.Hallam &Son, 122 High street, Stonebroom. Alfreton, Derby's.(01773 872207)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
