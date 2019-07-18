ADLINGTON Norman 1927-2019

Ruth would like to express her heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their lovely cards and flowers and for their kind expressions of sympathy following the sad loss of her dad Norman.

Thank you to the nurses, doctors and staff at the Royal Hospital for their kindness while Norman was under their care. Deepest thanks to our dear friend Rev R.E. Warden for his support and the wonderful service to celebrate the life of Norman. Thanks also to dear Julie for the beautiful flowers and to Kathy and David for the lovely refreshments. Also a huge thank you to Robert and all at J.R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors for the kindness and understanding they showed throughout our sad loss. Published in Derbyshire Times on July 18, 2019