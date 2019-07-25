Home

Mr Nigel Rodney Smith, of Glapwell, has passed away at home, aged 84.
Born in Worksop, Nigel was a local resident since October 1974. He worked as a farmer all his life and was a dairy farmer of pedigree British Friesians, forming the Elm Tree Herd. He farmed in partnership with his son Ian.
Nigel was interested in showing cattle in his early years with considerable success. He also enjoyed watching Formula One racing. Nigel leaves his wife Margaret, daughter Christine, son Ian and grandchildren Sam, Lewis, Adam and Alice.
The funeral took place on July 16, 2019 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield. (01246 855101).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019
