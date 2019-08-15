Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nigel Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nigel Fletcher

Notice Condolences

Nigel Fletcher Notice
Mr Nigel Fletcher of Staveley sadly passed away July 14, 2019.
Nigel grew up in Clowne with his parents Jim and Dorothy. During his marriage, Nigel moved to Staveley, where he lived until he passed away.
A former student of Netherthorpe School and King Alfred's College, Winchester, Nigel would eventually become a school teacher, which would become one of his great passions in life. Beloved by staff and students alike, Nigel taught at Norbriggs, Whitwell, Deincourt, Hasland Hall, Cromford and Brockley schools before retiring.
Nigel's other great passion in life was brass banding. Nigel was skilled at playing multiple instruments but his favourite was the trombone, which he played both proudly and loudly. Nigel would play for many bands throughout his life, first learning to play for the Clowne Salvation Army band, but his banding ""home"" would prove to be Dronfield Genquip Band.
Nigel is survived by his son Luke and daughter-in-law Sian, their sons Jenson and Taylor, his mother Dorothy and almost too many close friends to list, including former wife Janine. The love he spread everywhere he went cannot be fully measured and will be missed beyond words.
A funeral service has taken place.
Funeral directors; A.W.Lymn, 5 Sherwood Drive, New Ollerton, Notts (01623 860045)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.