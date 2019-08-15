Mr Nigel Fletcher of Staveley sadly passed away July 14, 2019.

Nigel grew up in Clowne with his parents Jim and Dorothy. During his marriage, Nigel moved to Staveley, where he lived until he passed away.

A former student of Netherthorpe School and King Alfred's College, Winchester, Nigel would eventually become a school teacher, which would become one of his great passions in life. Beloved by staff and students alike, Nigel taught at Norbriggs, Whitwell, Deincourt, Hasland Hall, Cromford and Brockley schools before retiring.

Nigel's other great passion in life was brass banding. Nigel was skilled at playing multiple instruments but his favourite was the trombone, which he played both proudly and loudly. Nigel would play for many bands throughout his life, first learning to play for the Clowne Salvation Army band, but his banding ""home"" would prove to be Dronfield Genquip Band.

Nigel is survived by his son Luke and daughter-in-law Sian, their sons Jenson and Taylor, his mother Dorothy and almost too many close friends to list, including former wife Janine. The love he spread everywhere he went cannot be fully measured and will be missed beyond words.

A funeral service has taken place.

Funeral directors; A.W.Lymn, 5 Sherwood Drive, New Ollerton, Notts (01623 860045) Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 15, 2019