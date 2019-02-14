Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
13:00
Christchurch, Stonegravels
Neville Hutchinson Notice
Mr Neville Henry Hutchinson, of Dunston, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 94.
Born at Spital and a lifelong local resident, Neville was a fork lift truck driver at Sheepbridge, for 20 years, retiring 29 years ago.
His interests included golf, cars, cats, films, nature documentaries and watching snooker.
Neville was predeceased by his wife Doris May and leaves sons David and Barry, daughters-in-law Glenda and Anne, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on February 18, 2019, at Christchurch, Stonegravels, at 1.00pm.
Funeral directors: Chas Widdowson, 33 Hazelhurst Lane, Stonegravels, Chesterfield (01246 273935).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
