Ken Gregory & Sons
16 Dalestorth Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG17 3AA
01623 466600
Nancy stone

Nancy stone Notice
STONE Nancy
(Tibshelf)

Mrs Nancy Stone passed away on 10th November 2019 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 88 years.
Much loved mother and grandmother pre-deceased by husband Dennis who passed away in 2008 and
daughter Kim in 1979.
In her younger years Nancy worked at C.W.S Huthwaite as a machinist, before becoming a housewife and mother.
She leaves behind her daughter Karen, son-in-law Stephen and grandchildren Joshua and Sophie.
Enquiries to Funeral Director
Ken Gregory & Sons
Tel: 01623 466600
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 21, 2019
