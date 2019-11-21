|
STONE Nancy
(Tibshelf)
Mrs Nancy Stone passed away on 10th November 2019 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 88 years.
Much loved mother and grandmother pre-deceased by husband Dennis who passed away in 2008 and
daughter Kim in 1979.
In her younger years Nancy worked at C.W.S Huthwaite as a machinist, before becoming a housewife and mother.
She leaves behind her daughter Karen, son-in-law Stephen and grandchildren Joshua and Sophie.
Enquiries to Funeral Director
Ken Gregory & Sons
Tel: 01623 466600
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 21, 2019