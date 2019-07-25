Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00
Chesterfield Crematorium
Muriel Cummins, of Clay Cross, passed away very peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on July 20, 2019, aged 89 years.
A much loved and sadly missed wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Mrs Cummins loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed travel at home and abroad. 
Funeral service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday August 2, 2019, at 12.10pm.
Family flowers only please. If desired, Donations for The Eastwood Stroke Unit, Chesterfield Royal Hospital may be made at the funeral service.
J E Nicholson Funeral Director, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019
