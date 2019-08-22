Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00
Immaculate Heart of Mary RC Church
Harrogate Road
Leeds
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00
Boythorpe Cemetery
Chesterfield
Moyra Peers Notice
Peers Moyra In loving memory of Moyra Peers (née Wain) of Leeds, who passed away with her family by her side at St. Gemma's Hospice on 9th August 2019, aged 84 years.

Moyra was born in Duckmanton, Chesterfield and married Keith in 1956. They had 4 children, David (deceased 1966), Diane, Richard and John.

Moyra, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother is survived by her husband, children and 4 grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by all her family.

A Requiem Mass will be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary RC Church, Harrogate Road, Leeds on
Tuesday 27th August at 12 midday.
The interment will be the following day, 28th August at Boythorpe Cemetery, Chesterfield, also at midday.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to
St. Gemma's Hospice, Leeds, would be appreciated.

Info Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 01132 480953.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 22, 2019
