NAYLOR Molly Passed away peacefully
at her home in Alfreton
on 14th June 2019,
aged 84 years.
Wife of the late Thomas Watson Naylor. Mother of Judith, Robert and
the late Graham, Mother-in-law of Keith, Grandmother of Paul,
Chris, Becky and Jordan and
Great Grandma of Katie, Charlotte,
Kyle, Mollie and Esme.
Funeral Service to be held at
Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick,
on Thursday 27th June at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the Dog's Trust may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock.
DE4 3BU. Tel: 01629 582470.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 20, 2019
