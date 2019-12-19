|
Mrs Mildred Woodley Chesterfield Mrs Mildred Woodley, of Heather Vale Care Home, has died peacefully at the care home with her family in attendance, following a short decline, aged 99.
Born in Brampton, Chesterfield, she grew up in Stonegravels and then lived with her family in Ashgate and Calow, finally moving to Holme Hall for her retirement.
Before the war Mildred trained as a nurse at the Western Eye Hospital, in London, during the war she worked in Chesterfield Head Post Office, also helped out in her father's chemist shop in Stonegravels. Sent to the chip shop one night she met her future husband Douglas, who had just been evacuated from Dunkirk and was from Plymouth. Later she worked with Doug, an Opthalmic Optician, as receptionist in his practice at Shirebrook, until retirement in 1979.
Mildred enjoyed family life and nature including gardening and country walks. Holidays were mostly in the UK in the countryside. Along with her husband they were members of local ornithology and wildlife clubs, during retirement and regularly attended talks and guided walks. In later life she enjoyed reading and always preferred tv and books about animals and people.
Mildred was predeceased by her husband Douglas, she leaves daughter Linda, son-in-law Alan, son John, daughter-in-law Ann, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday December 20, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, at 2.30pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019