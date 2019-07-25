|
Mrs Mildred Booker nee Kirk of Tapton has passed away.
Born at Sunny Springs, Mildred spent her childhood years at Brimington.
She worked at the county and magistrate courts before taking a maternity break. Mildred also worked at Chesterfield Co-op, Scarsdale and Royal hospitals, Bounty Services and Chesterfield Crematorium until retiring due to ill health. She loved spending her time with family and her hobbies included crafting, soft toys, cards and knitting. She also enjoyed holidays in the UK and Europe.
Mildred leaves husband Robert, daughters Marie and Ruth and grandsons Charlie, Sonny and Louie.
A funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday August 2 2019 at 2.10pm. No flowers, donations to Nenna Kind (minibus fund) and retired Greyhound Trust, Sutton on Trent. Funeral directors :B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd. 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019