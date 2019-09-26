Home

Mr Michael (Mick) Liffen, of Bolsover, has passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton aged 77.
Born at Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Mick was a miner at numerous local mines, then was proprietor of Boza Private Hire Taxis.
His enjoyed bowls, watching sport on television and socialising, but his family was most important to him.
Mick leaves his wife Wendy, daughters Sandra, Diane and Debbie, grandchildren Michael, Robert, Laura, Leanne, Billy and great-grandchildren Roan, Regan, Libby, Josh, Harley, Tommy, Ruby.
For funeral details please contact Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019
