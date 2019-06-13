Home

Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
13:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Mr Michael John Grove, of Staveley, has passed away at home, aged 71.
Born in Kidderminster and a resident of Ireland for 20 years, then Staveley, Michael was retired.
His interests included motor biking and he was a family man.
Michael leaves his wife Margaret, two children, two stepchildren, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.50pm.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 13, 2019
