Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
09:45
Brimington Crematorium
Mr Melvyn Thomson, of Hollingwood, Chesterfield, has died at home, aged 66.
Born at Brimington and a lifelong local resident, Melvyn was a joiner, until the age of 60, then was a support worker for people with learning disabilities, until his retirement in September 2017.
His interests included fishing, holidays in Benidorm, DIY, gardening and tropical and pond fish.
Melvyn leaves his wife Eileen, daughters Tracey and Wendy, son Jim and six grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on July 4, 2019, at Brimington Crematorium, at 9.50am.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019
