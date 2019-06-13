|
Skelton Melvin Formerly of Ilkeston and
Sandiacre, sadly passed away on
5th June, 2019, aged 84 years.
Much loved husband to Sally.
The funeral service will take place at Bramcote Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 10.30am
in the Reflection Chapel.
Family flowers only have been requested. Donations in memory of
Mel for Myeloma UK may be given by retiring collection or sent to:
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
136 Derby Road, Stapleford,
NG9 7AY Tel: 0115 9491534
Alternatively please go to funeral announcements at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 13, 2019
