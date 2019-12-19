|
Mrs Mavis Nightingale Chesterfield Mrs Mavis Nightingale of Chesterfield has passed away at home aged 88 years,
Born at Holymoorside, she moved to Slate Pit Dale, Chesterfield on her marriage to her late husband John.
As a farmer's wife, she helped with the running of the farm and milk round until the 1980s when she worked at Derbyshire Stillfoods until retirement.
She enjoyed reading, jigsaws, gardening and car boot sales.
Mavis leaves sons John and Peter and daughters Jane, Susan and Janet, and was predeceased by daughter Elizabeth. She also leaves fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren
The funeral was held at Ashover Church on Wednesday December 18, 2019 followed by burial at Ashover Cemetery.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley, & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019