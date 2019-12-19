|
|
|
Mrs Mavis McAssey Creswell Mrs Mavis McAssey formerly known as Mavis Calpin has passed away at Autumn Grange Nursing Home, Creswell,
aged 88.
Born in York, Mavis has been a local resident for 50 years, working at Clowne Technical Collage until retirement
She was interested in birds and liked spending time with her grandchildren.
Mavis was predecesed by her husband Patrick McAssey. She is survived by daughter Susan, sons Peter and Paul, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great -great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Friday December 20, 2019 at Brimington Crematorium at 3.10pm.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019