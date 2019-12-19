Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
15:00
Brimington Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis McAssey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis McAssey

Notice Condolences

Mavis McAssey Notice
Mrs Mavis McAssey Creswell Mrs Mavis McAssey formerly known as Mavis Calpin has passed away at Autumn Grange Nursing Home, Creswell,
aged 88.
Born in York, Mavis has been a local resident for 50 years, working at Clowne Technical Collage until retirement
She was interested in birds and liked spending time with her grandchildren.
Mavis was predecesed by her husband Patrick McAssey. She is survived by daughter Susan, sons Peter and Paul, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great -great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Friday December 20, 2019 at Brimington Crematorium at 3.10pm.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -