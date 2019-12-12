Home

Mavis Matthews Notice
Mrs Mavis Matthews Wingerworth Mrs Mavis Annie Matthews, of Wingerworth, has passed away aged 87. Mavis was born in Boythorpe before moving to Holmewood and North Wingfield. She later lived in Wingerworth for over 60 years.
She was a school teacher and she taught at various local schools including Dunston and Tupton and finally Birdholme Infants School prior to her retirement.
Amongst her many interests she enjoyed walking, gardening, holidays, painting, cooking and reading.
Mavis was predeceased by her husband Gordon and she leaves her daughter Julie, grandsons Adam and Thomas, her brother David and sisters Janet and Judith.
The funeral service will take place at Wingerworth All Saints Church, 11am, on Thursday December 19, 2019. Donations to the Stroke Association.
Funeral directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019
