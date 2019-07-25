|
Mrs Winifred Mary Whittaker, of Somersall, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 84.
Born in Shuttlewood, Mary was a local resident for over 20 years. She was a retired hairdresser.
Mary was interested in gardening, ballroom dancing,solving crossword puzzles and reading.
Mary was wife to the late Gordon Whittaker and mother to Phillip George Whittaker.
The funeral will take place on Monday July 29 2019 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Funeral directors; B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019