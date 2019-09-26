|
Mrs Mary Ward, of Barlborough, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 69.
Born on Barber's Row, Renishaw and a resident of Barlborough for most her life, Mary retired at the age of 60. Her last job was working as a homehelp, she had worked as a seamstress for Smiths on leaving school.
Her interests included spending time with family, going to her caravan and socialising with family and friends.
Mary leaves her husband Sidney, sons David and Paul, daughter Karen and grandchildren Oliver, Katie, Jessica, Charlie, Harry and Daisy.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday October 1, at St James the Greater Church, Barlborough, at 11.45am, followed by a committal at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Barlborough Church.
Funeral directors: Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd, 94 Welbeck Street, Whitwell, nr Worksop, Notts (01909 720543).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019