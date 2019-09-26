Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:45
St James the Greater Church
Barlborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ward

Notice Condolences

Mary Ward Notice
Mrs Mary Ward, of Barlborough, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 69.
Born on Barber's Row, Renishaw and a resident of Barlborough for most her life, Mary retired at the age of 60. Her last job was working as a homehelp, she had worked as a seamstress for Smiths on leaving school.
Her interests included spending time with family, going to her caravan and socialising with family and friends.
Mary leaves her husband Sidney, sons David and Paul, daughter Karen and grandchildren Oliver, Katie, Jessica, Charlie, Harry and Daisy.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday October 1, at St James the Greater Church, Barlborough, at 11.45am, followed by a committal at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Barlborough Church.
Funeral directors: Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd, 94 Welbeck Street, Whitwell, nr Worksop, Notts (01909 720543).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.