Mrs Mary Machin Walton Mrs Mary Machin, of Walton, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 82.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Mary was a cashier for Derbyshire Building Society, retiring in 1996.
She enjoyed playing tennis in her younger years, ballroom and line dancing. During retirement dressmaking, knitting, cake making and spending time with her family.
Mary leaves her husband Ken, children Hazel and Chris and three grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday December 17, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.50pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019