Mary Jones, of Hasland, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Mary worked on the family farm at Nether Handley prior to her marriage, then in later life worked on Chesterfield Market.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, holidays, golf and needlecraft.
Mary leaves her daughters Jayne and Gwyneth Sally, grandchildren Mark, Steven and Laura and great-grandchildren Brandon, Ronnie and Cameron.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday July 11, 2019, at St Paul's Church, Hasland, at noon.
Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer's Society.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019