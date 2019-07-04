Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
00:00
Chesterfield Crematorium
Mrs Marjorie Lilian Hampshire of Bakewell has passed away at The Heights, New Tupton, aged 92.
Born in Sheffield, Marjorie moved to Bakewell in the early 1980s.
She worked as a company director of a retail shop in Sheffield selling cutlery and silverware.
Marjorie was interested in gardening, snooker, sport and pets.
Marjorie was divorced , she leaves her daughter Shirley and grandchildren Philip and Joe.
The funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at 12.10 am.
Funeral directors; Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield, (01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019
