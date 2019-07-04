|
Mrs Marjorie Lilian Hampshire of Bakewell has passed away at The Heights, New Tupton, aged 92.
Born in Sheffield, Marjorie moved to Bakewell in the early 1980s.
She worked as a company director of a retail shop in Sheffield selling cutlery and silverware.
Marjorie was interested in gardening, snooker, sport and pets.
Marjorie was divorced , she leaves her daughter Shirley and grandchildren Philip and Joe.
The funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at 12.10 am.
Funeral directors; Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield, (01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019