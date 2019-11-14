Home

John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
14:00
St John's Church
Walton Back Lane
Chesterfield
View Map
Margaret Staniforth Notice
STANIFORTH Dr Margaret Of Park Hall, Chesterfield, died peacefully on 2nd November 2019, aged 80, after a short illness.
Much loved wife of Kim,
mother of Dominic, Amanda, Rupert and Arabella and grandmother
to many grandchildren.
Private burial.
Service of Thanksgiving at
St John's Church, Walton Back Lane, Chesterfield S42 7LT on
Friday 6th December 2019 at 2 pm.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, for Ashgate Hospicecare
may be sent to
John Heath & Sons, 4 - 16 Earsham Street, Sheffield, S4 7LS.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 14, 2019
