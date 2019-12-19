|
Mrs Margaret Ratcliffe New Whittington Mrs Margaret May Ratcliffe, of New Whittington, has passed away at Whitworth Hospital, Matlock, aged 90.
Born at Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Margaret was a Post Office assistant and worked in the office at Chesterfield Co-op.
Her interests included cake decorating, sewing, reading, cruising and holidays, gardening.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Joseph Eric Ratcliffe. She leaves son Ian, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandson Gavin and his fiancee Claire Murphy.
The funeral service takes place on Monday December 23, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 3.10pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019