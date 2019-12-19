Home

B Hattersley & Sons Ltd
211 Chatsworth Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 2BA
01246 232820
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
15:00
Chesterfield Crematorium
Margaret Ratcliffe

Margaret Ratcliffe Notice
Mrs Margaret Ratcliffe New Whittington Mrs Margaret May Ratcliffe, of New Whittington, has passed away at Whitworth Hospital, Matlock, aged 90.
Born at Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Margaret was a Post Office assistant and worked in the office at Chesterfield Co-op.
Her interests included cake decorating, sewing, reading, cruising and holidays, gardening.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Joseph Eric Ratcliffe. She leaves son Ian, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandson Gavin and his fiancee Claire Murphy.
The funeral service takes place on Monday December 23, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 3.10pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019
