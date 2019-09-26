|
|
|
Mrs Margaret Anne Grocock, of Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 99.
Born in Nottingham and a resident of Chesterfield for five years, Margaret worked in the Land Army during World War Two and was a housewife for 70 years.
She enjoyed all craftwork, patchwork and she was a member of Hinckley, Leics Ramblers.
Margaret was predeceased by husband Wifred and leaves daughter Helen Livingston, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on October 1, 2019, at Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.10pm.
Donations for Edale Mountain Rescue.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019