Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Grocock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Grocock

Notice Condolences

Margaret Grocock Notice
Mrs Margaret Anne Grocock, of Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 99.
Born in Nottingham and a resident of Chesterfield for five years, Margaret worked in the Land Army during World War Two and was a housewife for 70 years.
She enjoyed all craftwork, patchwork and she was a member of Hinckley, Leics Ramblers.
Margaret was predeceased by husband Wifred and leaves daughter Helen Livingston, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on October 1, 2019, at Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.10pm.
Donations for Edale Mountain Rescue.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.