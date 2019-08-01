|
|
|
EGGLESTON Margaret Mary Passed away peacefully
on 17th July 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter Robin,
much loved mother of Ian, Geoffrey and Maurice, loving grandma of
Krista, Jack, Marina and Dustin.
Also a dear sister of
Richard, the late Jean and late David.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds on Thursday 8th August at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in memory of Margaret for CamTAD Hearing Support can be accepted at the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
Marsh Lane, Leeds, 01132450507
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 1, 2019