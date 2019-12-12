|
Margaret Bolam Eckington Margaret Bolam, of Eckington, Sheffield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73.
Born at Sheffield and a local resident for 13 years, Margaret was an office clerk, retiring from Waterfall and Barber.
Her interests included tapestry, she liked to frame them, was a member of Eckington Walking Group and Crystal Peaks Walking Group.
Margaret leaves her husband John and sister Sandra Watkins.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday December 17, 2019, Eckington Methodist Church, at 11.45am, then Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.50pm.
Funeral directors: W.N. Allcock Funeral Service, 7 Station Road, Eckington (01246 433328).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019