Notice A service at Holy Cross Church led by Rev John Draycott followed the cremation of Mr James Malcolm Nicholas, aged 80, of Upper Langwith.

Known as Malcolm, he was born at Langwith Junction and lived in Upper Langwith all his life.

After attending Langwith Bassett Primary School and Tapton House School in Chesterfield, he was articled to Carline, Watson Bird & Co in Chesterfield, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant in the early 1960s. In 1965, he opened an accountancy business in Shirebrook, which a few years later became Nicholas & Walters Accountants.

After retiring, he became honorary treasurer of Derbyshire County Cricket Club, a position he held for 13 years. He was a vice-president of Derbyshire County Cricket Club, a member of Chesterfield Cricket Lovers Society and a life member of Warsop Rotary Club.

His hobbies included walking, indoor bowls, researching his family tree and cricket.

He leaves wife Jennifer, son Alistair, daughter Claire, grandsons Matthew and Nathan and granddaughter Leah.

Donations in memory of Malcolm were given to Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Care.

Funeral directors: GA Townroe & Son, Warsop. Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 25, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices