Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Malcolm William Jenkinson of Stonegravels has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 69.
Malcolm was employed at Chesterfield Cylinders for 30 years then worked as a taxi driver for Club (now City) for 13 years before he retired.
He liked walking with his dog, holidays abroad and at Whitby.
He enjoyed socialising and eating out, spending time with his family and his granddaughter. He liked a game of darts and spending time in his garden.
Malcolm leaves his wife Noreen, daughters Marie and Suzanne and granddaughter Alisha.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 11.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium. No flowers please, donations to Dementia UK.
Funeral directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 15, 2019