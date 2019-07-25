|
HARRIS BSC QPM Lynn Elizabeth Husband Graham, daughter Tracey would like to thank friends, family and former work colleagues of Derbyshire Constabulary for their kind thoughts and support since Lynn's passing. Special thanks to Carol and Stuart Clay, Dave Gee, also Tree Tops, Marie Curie and UP 24/7 for their care of Lynn.
Our thanks to Stubbins and Hope Funeral Directors of Bolsover and Johnathan Reeve funeral celebrant for their part in a wonderful funeral.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019