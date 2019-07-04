Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
13:00
Chesterfield Crematorium
Brimington
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
19:30
The Royal British Legion
Poppy fields
Mickleover, Derby
Lynn Harris Notice
Mrs Lynn Elizabeth Harris BSc QPM of Mickleover has passed away at home on Wednesday 26th June 2019 after a long illness bravely fought aged 61.
Born in Bolsover , Lynn spent her childhood in Shuttlewood and adult hood in Derby.
Lynn was a retired Police Chief Superintendent ,QPM.
She was interested in holidays, family and friends.
Lynn was survived by her beloved husband Graham Harris, daughter Tracy, grandchildren Katie and Jack. She was godmother to Kerry.
The funeral will take place at 1.10pm on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington. Afterwards at The Woodman, Shuttlewood. Men are asked to wear shirt and colourful ties, ladies to wear bright colours. Friends are also welcome to join the family at an evening to celebrate Lynn's life from 7.30pm on Wednesday 10th July at The Royal British Legion, Poppy fields, Mickleover, Derby.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019
