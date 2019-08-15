|
Luisa (Lena) Manfredi, of Danesmoor, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83.
Born in Cogorno, Italy and a resident of Danesmoor for 63 years, Luisa worked at Smith's Cafe for 50 years and had an ice cream van, until her retirement in 2004. Her interests included reading and gardening.
Luisa was predeceased by her husband Giovanni and leaves children Rosana, Lorenzo, Anita, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at St Patrick & St Bridget's Catholic Church, Thanet Street, Clay Cross, on Wednesday August 21, 2019, at 12 noon.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to Macmillan.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 13 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield (01246 862142).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 15, 2019