Mrs Lorna Yeates, of New Whittington, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 82.
Born at Chesterfield and a resident of New Whittington for 60 years, Lorna was a shop assistant at New Whittington Post Office, until her retirement in 1994.
Her interests included needlecraft, knitting, crown green bowls, indoor bowls, old time, modern and line dancing, reading, crosswords, gardening, but most of all her time spent with the family.
Lorna leaves her husband John, son Daryl, daughters Susan and Lindsey, sons-in-law Richard and Andy, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren Janine, Peter, Connor, Millie, Georgie, Heather, Jamie and great-grandchildren Jazz, Jasper and Zizi.
The funeral service takes place on July 30, 2019, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 14.30hrs.
Funeral directors: Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Chesterfield (01246 452344).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019