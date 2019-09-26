|
Mr Richard Henry Needham, known as Larry, of Bolsover, has passed away on September 12, 2019, aged 97.
Larry was an insurance clerk and miner, until retirement in 1986.
His interests included writing and spending time with his family.
Larry leaves his wife Philomena, daughter Irene, son Maurice, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on October 1, at Bolsover Parish Church, at noon.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019