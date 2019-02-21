|
|
|
ROWLAND Kenneth "Ken" Of Belper formerly Wirksworth, peacefully at the Royal Derby Hospital on
13th February 2019, aged 88 years.
A loving husband, father, grandad, great grandad and uncle.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Wirksworth on Tuesday 26th February at 11.00am prior to interment at Steeple Arch Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations for the British Heart Foundation may be sent to
R & K Jepson, Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 21, 2019
