Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Kenneth William Brown of Newbold has passed away at Riverdale Care Home, aged 84.
Kenneth worked as a foreman at Coalite Plant, Wingerworth, retiring in 1991.
Kenneth was interested in growing vegetables, watching snooker and horse racing. He enjoyed going on holidays.
Kenneth leaves his wife Kathleen Brown,sons Kevin and Steven, daughter Catherine, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Robert.
A cremation service will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 1.10pm.
Funeral directors; Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. (01246 452344)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 15, 2019