Edden Kathleen 1919 to 2019.
Kathleen's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy following the sad loss of Kathleen.
We would also like to thank Steve Blakely for the beautiful, meaningful service he conducted. Also thanks to Stubbins and Hope Funeral Service for their kindness and understanding they demonstrated throughout our loss. Pauline and David at Elm Tree Pub for refreshments and granddaughter Kerry for beautiful flowers.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 27, 2019
