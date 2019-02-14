Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Mrs Kathleen Patricia Davison, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74.
A lifelong resident of Boythorpe, her interests included reading, music and card games with her family.
Kathleen was wife to Alec Davison and mother to Julie and Tracey.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday February 19, at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. All welcome to the Blue Stoops, Matlock Road, following the service.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
