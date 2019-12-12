Home

More Obituaries for Kathleen Brailsford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Brailsford

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Brailsford Notice
Mrs Kathleen Brailsford Alton Mrs Kathleen Brailsford, of Alton, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 91.
Born at North Wingfield and a lifelong local resident, Kathleen was a retail assistant for Boots (The Chemist), until her marriage in 1951 when she became a farmer's wife.
She was a life member of Ashover Show, baking for local ploughing matches, enjoyed socialising with friends at Ashover Lunch Club & OAP's.
Kathleen was predeceased by her husband Geoffrey, she leaves son David, daughter Sue, grandchildren Paul, Alan and Emily, great-grandchildren Toby, Henry and Millie.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday December 17, 2019, Ashover Parish Church, at 1pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019
