Mrs Kathleen Brailsford Alton Mrs Kathleen Brailsford, of Alton, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 91.
Born at North Wingfield and a lifelong local resident, Kathleen was a retail assistant for Boots (The Chemist), until her marriage in 1951 when she became a farmer's wife.
She was a life member of Ashover Show, baking for local ploughing matches, enjoyed socialising with friends at Ashover Lunch Club & OAP's.
Kathleen was predeceased by her husband Geoffrey, she leaves son David, daughter Sue, grandchildren Paul, Alan and Emily, great-grandchildren Toby, Henry and Millie.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday December 17, 2019, Ashover Parish Church, at 1pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019