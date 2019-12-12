Home

Kate Hayes Notice
Mrs Kate Hayes Grassmoor Mrs Kate Hayes, of Grassmoor, has died peacefully in her sleep at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 105.
Born at Channel Cottages, Upper Hartshay, Heage, Derbyshire and a resident of Grassmoor for 65 years, Kate was a nurse for six years after leaving school, she then became a farmer's wife and latterly a farmer.
She liked playing bingo, watching snooker, liked birds and wildlife, her dog Pluto and spending time with her family.
Kate was predeceased by her husband George William Hayes and leaves children Sephton, Gillian and Elizabeth, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday December 18, 2019, St Paul's Church, Hasland, at 11.00am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019
