Mrs June Linacre, of Lowgates, has passed away peacefully at home with her loving family, aged 91.
Born at Brimington and a lifelong local resident, June was a machinist at Smith's Factory and latterly a cleaner at Netherthorpe Grammar School.
She enjoyed bingo at Staveley Bingo Hall, holidays at Sutton on Sea and shopping at Crystal Peaks.
June was predeceased by her husband Ernest and leaves daughter Cheryl, son-in-law David, her adored grandson Daryl and his partner Kerry.
The funeral service has taken place.
Funeral directors: Wetton Funeral Service, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield (01246 232966).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
