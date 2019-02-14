Services Funeral service 12:30 Chesterfield Crematorium Resources More Obituaries for June Francis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? June Francis

Notice Condolences Mrs June Monica Francis nee Lowbridge, of Morton, has passed away while abroad, aged 74.

Born at Danesmoor, she moved to Morton in 1964 and built a house with her husband Michael (Mick) Bower, who predeceased her.

June leaves a husband Edward, sons Chris and Richard, grandchildren Kaiya, Alex, Jacob and Ethan, sisters Eileen and Elaine, a brother Steve, a brother-in-law John, step-children and nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her brother Kevin.

June studied shorthand and typing at Chesterfield College before becoming a secretary at Bywaters Clay Cross company. She went on to work as a delivery driver for Daniels pharmacy, Grassmoor, a cashier at Kennings in Alfreton and latterly at Thorntons chocolate factory for 12 years.

She owned June's Wool Shop in Station Road, Pilsley, during the 1980s, and also sold hardware from adjoining premises. Garments were knitted to order and occasionally displayed at fashion shows she held in Pilsley Miners' Welfare. Her creative side was also shown through her sewing and needlework and icing cakes.

June loved holidays abroad, family trips to the Lake District and Norfolk Broads and caravan breaks in Yorkshire and the east coast. She also liked reading romance novels and watching 'soaps' and cricket on television. A keen music lover, she liked listening to Cliff Richard songs and attending Daniel O'Donnell concerts. In younger years, June enjoyed rock and roll dancing with Mick.

A funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.30pm on Monday, February 25. Donations made in memory of June will be given to Diabetes Research charity

JDRF: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-l-bower.

Funeral directors: Jack Ellis & Son, 134 Rupert St, Pilsley, Chesterfield (01246 851197). Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices