Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Judith Young

Judith Young Notice
Mrs Judith Young Hasland Mrs Judith Dianne Young of Hasland has passed away at home, aged 71.
Born in Bridlington, Yorkshire, Judith has been a local resident for 50 years. Working as a nurse and dental nurse until her retirement
She was a family lady.
Judith leaves her husband Stephen Young, son Adam James, daughters
Lucy Jane and Betheny Louise, six grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on January 2, 2020 at 1.30pm.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019
