Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30
Bramcote Crematorium
John Welford-Proctor

John Welford-Proctor Notice
Welford-Proctor John Passed away peacefully
on the 16 th February 2019,
aged 74 years.
Loving husband of the late Cindy,
dear dad of Mark, devoted grandad of Corrina and Dione, who will be missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 7 th March, at Bramcote Crematorium, in the Reflection Chapel at 10.30am. Any enquiries please to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 28, 2019
