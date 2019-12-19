Home

POWERED BY

Services
J E Nicholson (Wingerworth, Chesterfield)
329 Langer Lane
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 6TY
01246 207037
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
14:30
Ashover Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wallace

Notice Condolences

John Wallace Notice
Mr John Wallace Wooley Moor Mr John Arthur Wallace of Wooley Moor has passed away at home, aged 84.
Born in Barlow he was a local resident for 50 years. He worked as a mine worker, a landscape gardener at Gillingley's for 45 years until his retirement in 2000.
He was a keen gardener and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
John was predeceased by his wife Joyce. He is survived by his son Kevin, daughter Karen, grandchildren Zoe and Craig, great -grandchildren Tyler and Bella.
The funeral service will take place at Ashover Church on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 2.30pm.
Funeral directors; J.E.Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -