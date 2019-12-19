|
|
|
Mr John Wallace Wooley Moor Mr John Arthur Wallace of Wooley Moor has passed away at home, aged 84.
Born in Barlow he was a local resident for 50 years. He worked as a mine worker, a landscape gardener at Gillingley's for 45 years until his retirement in 2000.
He was a keen gardener and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
John was predeceased by his wife Joyce. He is survived by his son Kevin, daughter Karen, grandchildren Zoe and Craig, great -grandchildren Tyler and Bella.
The funeral service will take place at Ashover Church on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 2.30pm.
Funeral directors; J.E.Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 19, 2019