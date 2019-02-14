|
Lifelong Grassmoor resident Mr John Street has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 73.
John was predeceased by his wife Margaret Anne Street. He is survived by his sons Jason and Jamie Street and grandchildren Isabel, Jack, Millie, Thomas and Charlie.
John was a mine worker from the age of 15, retiring in 1993 from Shirebrook Colliery.
John was a follower of his beloved Sheffield United Football Club, he liked gardening and spending time with his family.
The funeral will be held at St Paul's Church, Hasland, on Friday February 15, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Hasland Cemetery.
Funeral Directors; J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd. The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. (01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
